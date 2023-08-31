Alfa Romeo Revives Iconic 33 Stradale with Limited-Edition Supercar

Alfa Romeo has unveiled a limited-edition supercar called the 33 Stradale, which is a modern reboot of the iconic 1967 model. The original 33 Stradale was a road-going version of the Tipo 33 race car and is considered one of Alfa Romeo’s most iconic vehicles. Limited to only 33 examples, all of which have already been sold, the new 33 Stradale is available with either a twin-turbo V6 petrol engine or a fully electric powertrain.

The new 33 Stradale will be custom-built to each customer’s specifications by Carrozzeria Touring Superleggera, a boutique Italian “coachbuilding” company. Prices are estimated to exceed £1.7 million ($AU3.3 million). It is unclear if any of the vehicles will be manufactured in right-hand drive or if any have been purchased by Australian customers.

Alfa Romeo plans to release more custom-built cars in the future, but they may be electric as the company transitions to selling solely electric vehicles by 2027. The design of the 33 Stradale reboot pays homage to the original with sleek proportions and distinctive “butterfly” doors that offer a panoramic view for the driver.

The car features aerodynamic details such as air intakes beside the headlights and door mirrors designed to direct airflow into the side intakes. The front and rear bodywork of the car lifts up in two ‘cofangos’ made from carbon-fiber. Three colors will be available, including a regular red, Alfa Red, royal blue, and a red and white livery inspired by the Tipo 33 race car.

Inside, the 33 Stradale features a minimalist design with few controls and aviation-inspired mechanical switches. Buyers can choose between two interior themes: ‘Tributo’ and ‘Alfa Corse.’ All models come with unique sports seats trimmed in Poltrona Frau leather.

While it is not specified if the chassis of the 33 Stradale is based on an existing vehicle, it is rumored to be built on the Maserati MC20 platform. The petrol version of the car is equipped with an enlarged version of Alfa Romeo’s 2.9-litre twin-turbo V6 engine, producing over 456kW. The electric version is reported to have three electric motors that generate over 552kW with a driving range of 450km.

The Alfa Romeo 33 Stradale has already sold out, with all 33 examples being purchased within a few weeks of the car’s sketches being shown to potential customers at the Formula One Italian Grand Prix in 2022.

