AI-Enhanced 4K Mod Released for The Elder Scrolls V: Oblivion

Modder ‘Bobobass84’ has recently launched a new mod for The Elder Scrolls V: Oblivion that enhances all the game’s textures in 4K resolution. This mod utilizes AI techniques to improve the textures, resulting in a more visually appealing experience. The mod includes textures for both the main game and its DLCs, providing a comprehensive enhancement for players.

The 4K Texture Pack, which is approximately 7.8GB in its zipped file, requires 21GB of free hard-disk space when unpacked. By utilizing AI models to enhance the original textures, the modder has managed to maintain the game’s initial art style. If players have already downloaded a similar pack, they can simply skip this one as both utilize AI techniques for texture enhancement.

Those interested in downloading the new 4K textures for Oblivion can find the mod available for download. Additionally, there are a couple of other mods worth checking out for The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion. The first one is called Prism of Hammerfell, which is a standalone fan expansion. The second recommended mod is Shroud Over Stalrous Manor, a quest mod that presents a dark and mysterious storyline.

While there have been rumors suggesting a possible remake of The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion in Unreal Engine 5 by Virtuous Games, these should be taken with caution. The source of the rumor was a deleted post on Reddit, making it unreliable. For the time being, there is no official confirmation or news regarding this potential remake. However, there is a fan remake/remaster of Oblivion in Unreal Engine 5 available for those interested.

Stay tuned for more updates and enjoy the enhanced experience provided by this new 4K mod for The Elder Scrolls V: Oblivion.