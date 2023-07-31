The Iconic Ford Mustang Continues for Another Generation

The legendary pony car that kickstarted the sports car craze nearly 60 years ago, the Ford Mustang, is set to stick around for at least one more generation with the new 2024 model. As the longest continuous-running nameplate in the US from a sports car standpoint, the Mustang’s legacy lives on.

While there are some changes to the body lines and styling cues compared to the prior generation, the Mustang’s characteristic look remains unmistakable even without the logo. The base prices for the 2024 Mustang range from just over $32,000 for a base Mustang fastback to just over $54,000 for a Mustang GT Convertible Premium.

Under the hood of the GT model, you’ll find a powerful new 5.0-liter V8 engine delivering 480 horsepower. Non-GT Mustangs come equipped with a revamped 2.3-liter EcoBoost four-cylinder engine that produces an impressive 315 horsepower. Both engines come with a 10-speed automatic transmission, while the GT also offers a 6-speed manual option.

In terms of technology, the 2024 Mustang features a new high-definition display screen in place of traditional gauges. While some purists had reservations about this change, Ford reports that both older and younger buyers have embraced it, finding it engaging and specifically designed for the Mustang.

One exciting feature of the customizable digital display is the option to select a gauge cluster that pays homage to the instruments found in the iconic 1987-1993 “Fox body” Mustangs. This allows fans of that era to enjoy a nostalgic touch.

Since its debut in 1964, the Mustang has been synonymous with convertibles, and the tradition continues into 2024. Drop the top, feel the breeze, and experience the same open-air joy that early Mustang buyers cherished.

While Mustang sales may never reach the heights of the 1960s, the Mustang will maintain its position as the sole survivor in the sporty two-door car segment. Dodge will discontinue the Challenger by the end of the year, and 2024 will mark the final model year for the Chevy Camaro as we currently know it.

With its distinctive design and lasting appeal, the Ford Mustang will continue to captivate enthusiasts for the foreseeable future and beyond.