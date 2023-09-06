Integration of Kadiska Digital Experience Platform Enhances SASE Performance

Netskope, a leader in Secure Access Service Edge (SASE), has announced its acquisition of digital experience monitoring innovator Kadiska. This acquisition follows Netskope’s recent enhancements to its Digital Experience Management (DEM) capabilities and solidifies its position in monitoring and proactively addressing performance issues across the SASE architecture.

Digital Experience Management has become an essential aspect of SASE architecture, which aims to securely and optimally connect users, devices, and locations to applications, websites, and data. By actively monitoring network and application performance from the user’s perspective and leveraging AI and ML technologies, organizations can ensure the success of digital transformation projects such as hybrid work and enhanced customer experiences.

Netskope’s Proactive DEM, which spans its SASE architecture, including Netskope Intelligent SSE, Netskope Borderless SD-WAN, and the Netskope NewEdge global infrastructure, provides comprehensive experience management capabilities.

Kadiska, founded in 2020 and headquartered in France, brings a wealth of experience in Digital Experience Management, Application Performance Monitoring (APM), and Network Performance Monitoring (NPM). Their technology combines real user experience monitoring (RUM) with end-to-end network and application performance visibility, complementing Netskope’s AI and ML capabilities.

The integration of Kadiska into the Netskope platform aligns with the vision of both companies to address the challenges of dispersed data, cloud infrastructure, and applications. Large global customers already shared by both organizations have shown a strong interest in the integration, further affirming the rationale for the acquisition.

Leading analysts estimate the SASE market to be a $36 billion opportunity by 2025, with significant growth expected over the next five years. Gartner predicts that by 2026, at least 60% of infrastructure and operations leaders will use DEM to measure application, services, and endpoint performance from the user’s viewpoint.

The acquisition of Kadiska by Netskope demonstrates the company’s commitment to providing a complete platform that enables security and networking teams to understand real-time network and application performance and take proactive action when needed.

For more information on Netskope Proactive DEM, visit their website.

Sources:

– Netskope PR Newsroom