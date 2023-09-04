Netmarble and Hana Financial Group Partner to Create Revolutionary Financial Experiences in the Metaverse

South Korean game company Netmarble Corp. has announced a groundbreaking partnership with Hana Financial Group to develop innovative financial experiences and business ventures within the metaverse. This collaboration is aimed at creating unique services that cater to the MZ generation, individuals born between the early 1980s and early 2000s.

Netmarble has revealed its plans to incorporate Hana Financial’s exclusive services into its upcoming game, “Grand Cross: Metaworld.” Developed by Netmarble subsidiary Metaverse World, this highly anticipated game utilizes the cutting-edge Unreal Engine 5 and offers an immersive open-world concept that seamlessly blends virtual and real-world elements.

By integrating Hana Financial’s expertise and resources, Netmarble aims to create a truly immersive and interconnected gaming experience that goes beyond traditional boundaries. The union of gaming and finance in the metaverse presents exciting opportunities for users to engage and interact in a whole new way.

The partnership aims to leverage the power of the metaverse to revolutionize financial services by offering a wide range of innovative features and experiences. These could include virtual banking, real-time financial transactions, personalized financial advice, and more.

Netmarble has also announced that a closed beta test for “Grand Cross: Metaworld” will be conducted later this year by its subsidiary, Metaverse World. This beta test will provide players with an exclusive preview of the game and allow them to provide valuable feedback for further development.

The collaboration between Netmarble and Hana Financial Group represents a significant step towards the future of gaming and finance. Together, they seek to create a seamless integration of cutting-edge technology, financial services, and interactive gameplay, catering to the evolving needs and preferences of the MZ generation.

Definitions:

– Metaverse: A virtual reality space where users can interact with a computer-generated environment and other users through the use of virtual reality or augmented reality devices.

– MZ generation: Individuals born between the early 1980s and early 2000s.

