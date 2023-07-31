NetherRealm Studios Releases New Mortal Kombat 1 Trailer Featuring Geras

NetherRealm Studios has recently unveiled a new trailer for Mortal Kombat 1, showcasing the Keepers of Time faction and the return of Geras as a playable character in Mortal Kombat 11. This release is part of an ongoing series of trailers and gameplay footage that NetherRealm Studios has been revealing since May.

The latest trailer offers a closer look at Geras and Liu Kang, featuring a new fatality move for Liu Kang. The Keepers of Time faction and Geras are highlighted, showcasing their unique fighting styles and abilities.

In a tweet by MK1 director Ed Boon, an image was shared with what appears to be a hint at a new character debuting in the game. The tweet reads, “New phone. Who dis?” and circles the unknown character, sparking speculations among fans about the introduction of a new fighter.

For more information about Mortal Kombat 1, viewers can watch the gameplay premiere and read preview thoughts from those who have had hands-on experience with the game. Additional trailers, such as the Smoke and Rain reveal trailer, are also available for fans to enjoy. Game Informer’s MK1 New Gameplay Today is another resource where fans can find more content related to the game.

The release of this trailer has generated excitement among fans, especially with the return of Geras as a playable character. Players are eagerly anticipating the opportunity to master his unique abilities and engage in fierce battles within the Mortal Kombat universe.

Please note that this article was updated to correct a statement made in the previous version, which mentioned the release of two trailers. In actuality, only one trailer, the Keepers of Time trailer, featuring Geras as a playable fighter, was released.