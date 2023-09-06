Netgear Unveils Nighthawk M6 Pro With Support for mmWave 5G

Netgear has launched its latest mobile hotspot device, the Nighthawk M6 Pro, which offers support for mmWave 5G technology. This device uses WiFi 6E to transmit high-speed connections to supported devices such as computers, phones, and tablets. The Nighthawk M6 Pro features an mmWave modem capable of reaching speeds up to 8Gbps, equivalent to downloading 1 gigabyte per second.

While the availability and consistency of 8Gbps speeds in Australia is dependent on the range and reach of the mmWave technology, devices connecting to the Nighthawk M6 Pro can still use WiFi 6E at speeds up to 3.6Gbps. The device supports simultaneous connections for up to 32 devices and features a 2.8-inch touchscreen for easy management.

Even if mmWave 5G is not available, the Nighthawk M6 Pro can still support sub-6 5G, making it compatible with various types of 5G networks around the world. Additionally, the device can be used to enhance home WiFi networks by connecting it to a router via its 2.5Gbps Ethernet connection.

The Nighthawk M6 Pro offers a battery life of up to 13 hours when used on the go, but it can also be recharged using the Type C connector or used as a modem by directly connecting it to a laptop. However, the price of the Nighthawk M6 Pro may deter some consumers, as it is priced at $1299 in Australia, similar to high-end smartphones that support mmWave technology. An optional antenna is available for $109.

The availability of the Nighthawk M6 Pro in select stores across Australia provides an alternative for users seeking high-speed connections while mmWave 5G technology continues to roll out in the country.

Definitions:

mmWave 5G: A type of 5G technology that operates on high-frequency bands, allowing for faster data transfer speeds.

Sub-6 5G: A type of 5G technology that operates on lower frequency bands, providing broader coverage but slightly slower speeds compared to mmWave.

WiFi 6E: The latest generation of WiFi technology, extending the capabilities of WiFi 6 to the 6 GHz frequency band, enabling faster and more reliable connections.

