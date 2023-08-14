Netflix Expands Streaming Game Beta Test to PCs and Macs

Netflix has taken its ambition to become a streaming subscription gaming platform a step further by rolling out tests of TV and browser-based games. The company quietly released a phone-based TV game controller for iOS devices, and now it plans to expand the beta test to a limited number of members in Canada and the UK on select TVs, as well as on PCs and Macs through Netflix.com on supported browsers in the coming weeks.

The first two games available for streaming on larger screens are “Oxenfree 2,” an adventure game developed by Night School Studio (which is owned by Netflix), and “Molehew’s Mining Adventure,” described as a gem-mining arcade game. Netflix members playing on TV can use the app-based controller, while those playing on PCs and Macs can use a keyboard and mouse.

Netflix’s games are already compatible with popular streaming boxes such as Amazon Fire TV devices, Chromecast with Google TV, Nvidia Shields, Roku devices, Walmart ONN, and smart TVs from Roku, LG, and Samsung.

Netflix Games has an established mobile games division that offers free games to subscribers on iOS and Android devices through the App Store or Google Play. The selection of games leans heavily toward puzzle, casual, party, adventure, and light action genres. Netflix Games has acquired games and developers that were previously seen on platforms like Apple Arcade, providing its user base with new gaming experiences without requiring additional subscriptions or forcing developers to adapt to a new platform.

With its recent investments in studios and third-party titles, Netflix has signaled its ambitious intentions for the gaming industry. By expanding its streaming game beta test to PCs and Macs, the company aims to establish itself as a unique competitor in the increasingly competitive world of online gaming.