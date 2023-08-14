CityLife

The Power of AI Models

Technology

Netflix Expands Streaming Game Beta Test to PCs and Macs

ByMampho Brescia

Aug 14, 2023
Netflix Expands Streaming Game Beta Test to PCs and Macs

Netflix has taken its ambition to become a streaming subscription gaming platform a step further by rolling out tests of TV and browser-based games. The company quietly released a phone-based TV game controller for iOS devices, and now it plans to expand the beta test to a limited number of members in Canada and the UK on select TVs, as well as on PCs and Macs through Netflix.com on supported browsers in the coming weeks.

The first two games available for streaming on larger screens are “Oxenfree 2,” an adventure game developed by Night School Studio (which is owned by Netflix), and “Molehew’s Mining Adventure,” described as a gem-mining arcade game. Netflix members playing on TV can use the app-based controller, while those playing on PCs and Macs can use a keyboard and mouse.

Netflix’s games are already compatible with popular streaming boxes such as Amazon Fire TV devices, Chromecast with Google TV, Nvidia Shields, Roku devices, Walmart ONN, and smart TVs from Roku, LG, and Samsung.

Netflix Games has an established mobile games division that offers free games to subscribers on iOS and Android devices through the App Store or Google Play. The selection of games leans heavily toward puzzle, casual, party, adventure, and light action genres. Netflix Games has acquired games and developers that were previously seen on platforms like Apple Arcade, providing its user base with new gaming experiences without requiring additional subscriptions or forcing developers to adapt to a new platform.

With its recent investments in studios and third-party titles, Netflix has signaled its ambitious intentions for the gaming industry. By expanding its streaming game beta test to PCs and Macs, the company aims to establish itself as a unique competitor in the increasingly competitive world of online gaming.

By Mampho Brescia

Related Post

Technology

iPhone 6 and iPhone 7 Owners Eligible for Settlement Payment

Aug 14, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Technology

Ranking Pokémon Battle Gimmicks

Aug 14, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Technology

David Tepper’s Appaloosa LP Reveals New Positions in Advanced Micro Devices and Apple Inc.

Aug 14, 2023 Robert Andrew

You missed

AI

A New Era of Weaponized AI: Introducing FraudGPT

Aug 15, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Science

Megastorms on Saturn Have Long-Lasting Impact on Weather, New Study Finds

Aug 15, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
News

Pokemon Go Unveils Noxious Swamp Event Featuring Species from Go Fest New York City

Aug 15, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
News

Where is the Center and Edge of the Universe?

Aug 15, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments