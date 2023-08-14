CityLife

Netflix Expands Streaming Games with Beta Test on TVs, PCs, and Macs

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Aug 14, 2023
Netflix is making its ambition for streaming subscription gaming official by rolling out a beta test of TV and browser-based games. The limited beta test is initially available to a small number of members in Canada and the UK on select TVs, with support for PCs and Macs through Netflix.com on supported browsers coming in the next few weeks.

The first two games available on bigger screens are Oxenfree 2, a visual novel-style adventure game from Netflix-owned Night School Studio, and Molehew’s Mining Adventure, a gem-mining arcade game. These games, along with future titles, can be streamed. Netflix’s app-based controller can be used by those playing on TV, while members on PCs and Macs can play with a keyboard and mouse.

Currently, the games are compatible with popular streaming boxes such as Amazon Fire TV devices, Chromecast with Google TV, Nvidia Shields, Roku devices, Walmart ONN, and smart TVs from Roku, LG, and Samsung. However, there is no mention of controller support or compatibility with Linux or other browser-based systems.

Netflix has an established mobile games division that offers free games to subscribers on iOS and Android devices through the App Store or Google Play. Netflix Games has the potential to succeed beyond Apple Arcade or Google’s Play Pass by offering a wide range of games and developers without requiring additional subscriptions or platform adaptations.

Unlike traditional game streaming platforms, Netflix focuses on puzzle, casual, party, adventure, light action, and Kentucky Route Zero-style games. Notable titles that may make their way to streaming include Moonlighter, TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge, Laya’s Horizon, World of Goo Remastered, Shovel Knight, Immortality, Desta: The Memories Between, Reigns, and Into the Breach.

With significant investments in studios and third-party titles, Netflix has big ambitions for gaming. Expanding to TVs, PCs, and Macs further solidifies its position as a unique competitor in the gaming market.

