Netflix Expands Game Availability to TVs and Computers

Netflix is now extending its range of games beyond just iOS and Android devices. The streaming giant has decided to use its streaming technology to publicly test its game titles on TVs and computers. Mike Verdu, Netflix’s vice-president of games, stated that the company’s ultimate aim is to make games accessible to everyone.

At the moment, the testing phase is limited, with only two games being available: Oxenfree and Molehew’s Mining Adventure. Oxenfree is the sequel released by Netflix as its first in-house game. The beta test is currently open to a select group of subscribers in the UK and Canada. Supported devices for the test include Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast with Google TV, LG TVs, NVIDIA Shield TV, Roku devices and TVs, Samsung smart TVs, and Walmart ONN. Netflix plans to add support for additional devices in the future.

To play Netflix games on a TV, users can utilize the company’s newly released controller app. By selecting a game, a QR code will be displayed on the TV screen. Users can simply scan the code using their mobile phones to use it as their controller.

Netflix also intends to make the games available for trial on its website through supported desktop browsers within the next few weeks. Users will have the option to use their keyboards and mice to control the games on their PCs and Macs.

The purpose of this testing phase is to assess the performance of Netflix’s game streaming technology and controller app. However, it remains unclear whether all of the games in Netflix’s library will be made accessible on TVs and web browsers due to complex rights agreements with various publishers.

The expansion of Netflix into the gaming space is a notable development in the cloud gaming industry. With its vast audience and streaming infrastructure, Netflix has the potential to become a major player in this market.