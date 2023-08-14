Netflix Expands Beta Test for Gaming on Computers and TVs

Netflix is testing the expansion of its gaming service, allowing customers in Canada and the UK to play games on internet-connected TVs and computers. The company plans to roll out a limited beta test to a small number of members starting from August 14th. Netflix is utilizing customers’ mobile phones as controllers for gaming on TVs, while PCs and Macs can use keyboards and mice for gameplay.

During the beta test, Netflix will offer two games: Night School Studio’s “Oxenfree” and Molehew’s “Mining Adventure.” The test aims to improve game streaming technology and gather feedback to enhance the member experience over time.

To play games on TVs, users will need select devices such as Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast with Google TV, LG TVs, Nvidia Shield TV, Roku devices and TVs, Samsung Smart TVs, and Walmart Onn TV. Netflix plans to add more devices to the list in the future.

Netflix currently has 70 games available on mobile devices and aims to increase the number to around 95 by the end of 2023. The addition of games on computers and TVs will expand Netflix’s gaming catalog and make gaming more accessible for members worldwide.

While Netflix is still in the early stages of its gaming journey, the company is excited to bring joy to its members through games. The feedback received from beta testers will help shape the future of Netflix’s gaming offerings.

In recent months, Netflix has introduced new titles such as “Cut the Rope Daily,” based on the popular mobile game, as well as games inspired by Netflix original TV shows like “The Queen’s Gambit Chess” and “Too Hot to Handle 2.”