Netflix Releases Game Controller App for TV Gaming

Netflix has introduced a Game Controller app that allows users to play Netflix games on their TV screens. The app, available on the App Store, connects with a TV and enables gaming on the iPhone. Currently, Netflix games are only playable on iPhones and iPads, with no support for Apple TV or other TV platforms. However, the Game Controller app is a sign that TV gaming options will be available soon on Netflix.

The app layout consists of a directional button on the left side of the iPhone’s screen, as well as A, X, Y, and B action buttons on the right side. Netflix ventured into gaming in 2021 and now offers over 50 game titles to its subscribers. These games, including popular titles like Tomb Raider, Stranger Things, Bloons TD 6, World of Goo, Exploding Kittens, Heads Up, and Cut the Rope, are included in the existing Netflix membership at no additional cost or in-app purchases.

In October of last year, Mike Verdu, the Vice President of Netflix game development, mentioned the company’s plans to explore cloud gaming. This suggests that Netflix might be ready to launch a gaming service that allows users to play their content on TV screens.

