Netflix Launches App Allowing Subscribers to Play Games on TV

Netflix has recently introduced a new app called “Netflix Game Controller,” allowing subscribers to play games on their TV using their phones as controllers. While the app has been released on the App Store, there is limited information about which games will be available on the big screen or when they will be accessible. Netflix declined to provide further details about its plans or timeline regarding game availability.

Last fall, Netflix revealed its interest in expanding into cloud gaming. In October 2022, Netflix’s VP of Gaming, Mike Verdu, announced their exploration of a cloud gaming offering. He also disclosed plans to establish a gaming studio in Southern California and emphasized that Netflix would not compete directly with established gaming consoles like PlayStation or Xbox.

Netflix believes that the failures of previous cloud gaming services like Google’s Stadia were due to flawed business models rather than technological issues. The streaming service plans to bundle free games with its subscription cost, providing a value-added service to its members.

Regarding its cloud gaming ambitions, Netflix’s VP of external games, Leanne Loombe, stated that the company envisions easy access to games on any screen and aims to enable members to play games on any Netflix device they own, including TVs. Netflix has already released over 50 titles since expanding into gaming in November 2021. It plans to launch 40 more games this year, with 16 being developed in-house and 70 in collaboration with partners.

The release of the Netflix Gaming Controller app is currently limited to iOS devices. Its impact on Netflix’s app and game rankings on third-party platforms is yet to be determined.

Despite Netflix’s foray into gaming, the company has faced concerns about password-sharing and its potential effects on profitability. However, the recent addition of 5.9 million global subscribers during the last quarter suggests that the crackdown on password-sharing is effective and also presents a growing user base for Netflix’s cloud gaming service.

In conclusion, Netflix’s new app allows subscribers to play games on their TV using their phones as controllers, expanding the company’s ambitions in cloud gaming.