Netflix Releases iOS Gaming Controller App for TV Gaming

Netflix has recently launched a gaming controller app for iOS on the App Store. The free app, called “Netflix Game Controller,” allows users to connect to their TV and play games. However, the app does not currently have any compatible games listed.

According to the app’s description, users will be able to play Netflix games on their TV using the Game Controller app. The description states that the feature is coming soon to Netflix. It pairs with the TV and allows users to play games on Netflix using their phone or mobile device.

Upon downloading and launching the app, users are prompted to choose a game on their TV and follow the instructions to connect. At the moment, this feature does not have any functionality. The app’s splash screen also mentions that Netflix Games on TV are in beta and that some devices may not be supported.

Netflix has been expanding its gaming offerings for subscribers, with recent releases like Laya’s Horizon, World of Goo Remastered, and Oxenfree II: Lost Signals. It only makes sense for Netflix to explore the opportunity to bring these games to the big screen that subscribers use to watch their favorite movies and shows.

Earlier this year, Netflix’s VP of external games, Leanne Loombe, expressed the company’s intention to make its games playable on every Netflix device. This aligns with the company’s exploration of a cloud gaming service, following the announcement by Netflix’s VP of games, Mike Verdu, that they are seriously considering starting one. Such a service could potentially allow users to play Netflix games on their TV.

The Netflix spokesperson declined to comment on the gaming controller app’s availability in the Google Play Store at the moment.