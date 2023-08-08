Netflix Releases Game Controller App for iOS Devices

Netflix has unveiled a new app called “Netflix Game Controller” for iOS devices, allowing users to pair their phones or tablets with their TVs and use them as gamepads to play games available on Netflix’s service. The app is already available for download, but details about supported games and the pairing process remain unknown. It is also unclear whether an Android app will be released in the future.

This move by Netflix comes as no surprise, considering its recent expansion into the gaming industry. Over the past two years, Netflix Games has published or hosted nearly 70 titles, with some accessible on the regular Netflix streaming app and others on mobile devices and gaming consoles. These games, including critically acclaimed titles like Oxenfree II: Lost Signals, showcase the company’s dedication to quality. In fact, Netflix has even established its first in-house studio, Night School, which developed Oxenfree.

In addition to the existing titles, Netflix has announced upcoming games for its platform. These include indie favorites such as Storytellers, Paper Trail, and the Monument Valley series. Furthermore, there are plans for an Assassin’s Creed game and a port of the mobile title LEGO: Legacy Heroes Unboxed. It is reasonable to assume that the newly released controller app will support playing some or all of these games.

Engadget reached out to Netflix to inquire about compatibility with different devices and the possibility of an Android release. However, the company spokesperson declined to comment at this time.

