Netflix Launches Cloud Gaming Service in Limited Beta Form

Netflix has introduced a cloud gaming service in a limited beta version, initially available to a small number of subscribers in the UK and Canada. The service can be accessed on select TVs and will soon be accessible on PC and Mac through Netflix’s website on supported browsers.

The beta test currently offers two games: Night School Studio’s Oxenfree and Molehew’s Mining Adventure. Players can use their smartphones as controllers when playing games on TV, while PC and Mac users can utilize a keyboard and mouse. Supported TV devices include Amazon Fire TV streaming media players, Chromecast with Google TV, LG TVs, Nvidia Shield TV, Roku devices and TVs, Samsung smart TVs, and Walmart ONN.

Mike Verdu, the Vice President of Games at Netflix, expressed the company’s focus on delivering an excellent gaming experience for its members. Since adding mobile games to its platform in 2021, Netflix has been working towards offering a diverse range of games that are accessible, smooth, and universal.

While in the early stages of its gaming journey, Netflix aims to bring joy to its members through gaming. The company has also established a game studio in California, headed by Chacko Sonny, former executive producer of Overwatch. The studio consists of Joseph Staten, a veteran from the Halo franchise, and Raf Grassetti, formerly the art director for the God of War series at SIE Santa Monica Studio.

Netflix’s entrance into cloud gaming demonstrates its commitment to expanding its entertainment offerings and reaching a broader audience.