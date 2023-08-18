Netflix Expands Game Streaming with Limited Beta Test

Netflix has announced a limited beta test that allows users to play stream games on all devices they can watch Netflix on, including TVs, computers, and smartphones. Initially available on specific TV brands, the feature will soon be supported on PCs and Macs through the Netflix website on supported browsers. However, the beta test is currently only available in Canada and the UK.

Two games included in the test are Oxenfree from Night School Studio, which was developed by Netflix itself, and Molehew’s Mining Adventure, a gem-mining-style game. Additionally, Netflix is now offering a mobile app that allows users to use their phones as game controllers for these titles and other games available on the platform. Mouse and keyboard support for games played through the Netflix website on PCs is also being added.

The expansion of game streaming on Netflix includes compatibility with various devices, such as Amazon Fire TV-powered devices, Chromecast with Google TV, LG TVs, Nvidia Shield TV, Roku devices and TVs, Samsung Smart TVs, and Walmart ONN. Netflix plans to add support for more devices in the future.

While some critics have raised concerns about Netflix’s transition into game publishing and providing, the company’s efforts to expand its catalog and improve game-related features have been commendable. This beta test is another step towards offering a diverse gaming experience to its users.