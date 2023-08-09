Netflix Game Controller App Spotted in App Store

Netflix has quietly released the Netflix Game Controller app on the iPhone App Store. The app is currently available for free download for iPhone and iPad users. Although there is no official announcement or information provided by Netflix, curious users can try out the app.

The Netflix Game Controller app allows users to choose a game on their TV, but it does not provide any further details or compatible games at the moment. It is unclear how the app will connect to the TV, whether through Wi-Fi or a compatible set-top box with Bluetooth accessory connectivity.

There is a help link on the app’s splash screen, but it leads to Netflix’s general support forums. Netflix has not commented on the release of the app or its rumored streaming game service, which was discussed by Netflix’s VP of Gaming, Mike Verdu, in an interview with TechCrunch in October 2022. Verdu mentioned that Netflix was considering a cloud gaming offering and positioning the games as a “value add” rather than a console replacement.

Netflix has been publishing mobile games on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store since 2021. Given the ongoing strike in the entertainment industry, it is not surprising that Netflix is exploring the gaming market. However, there are still unanswered questions about how the app will sync with the TV and whether there will be new games from the gaming company Netflix launched last year. It remains to be seen if this offering will be seen as a “value-add” for subscribers affected by the password-sharing limitations introduced earlier this year.