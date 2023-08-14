Netflix Begins Testing Cloud Gaming, Expanding Gaming Ambitions

Netflix is launching its first public tests of cloud-streamed games in Canada and the UK. Initially, a limited number of subscribers will have access to Netflix games on select TVs, connected TV devices, and the web. This move marks a significant step for Netflix’s foray into the gaming industry.

The company introduced its mobile gaming offerings as a free perk for subscribers in November 2021 but was available only on iOS and Android platforms. By expanding to TVs and web browsers through cloud streaming, subscribers will have more opportunities to play Netflix’s games. This also positions Netflix to compete for gaming time on TVs and PCs.

Currently, two games, Oxenfree and Molehew’s Mining Adventure, are available for testing. Oxenfree, developed by Night School Studio (now owned by Netflix), is joined by Molehew’s Mining Adventure, described as a gem-mining arcade game. Smartphone controls will be used when playing on a TV, with Android users accessing the in-app controller and iOS users needing to download a special controller app.

Netflix’s game streaming is supported on various devices, including Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast with Google TV, LG TVs, Nvidia Shield TV, Roku devices and TVs, Samsung Smart TVs, and Walmart Onn. More devices will be added over time, according to Mike Verdu, Netflix’s VP of games.

Although the quality of gameplay is yet to be determined, Netflix’s expertise in streaming video suggests a smooth experience. However, any streaming issues may be more frustrating in gaming compared to watching a show. Netflix aims to start small with its cloud gaming service, allowing room for improvement and understanding that perfection is not necessary from the beginning. Subscribers can still access Netflix’s mobile games while cloud gaming is being refined.