Netflix Expands Game Testing to TVs and Computers

Netflix has announced that it will be expanding its game testing to include TVs and computers, in addition to mobile phones where games are already available. The tests will begin in Canada and the U.K. with a limited number of Netflix subscribers selected to participate. Initially, two games will be available for testing: “Oxenfree” from Night School Studio and Molehew’s Mining Adventure.

The games can be played on select devices from Netflix’s partners, including Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast with Google TV, LG TVs, Nvidia Shield TV, Roku devices and TVs, Samsung Smart TVs, and Walmart ONN. However, Apple TV is notably missing from the initial lineup.

Netflix plans to support more devices in the future but has not provided specific details. Last week, Netflix launched an iPhone game controller app that allowed games to be played on the TV. This indicated that game testing would soon be underway.

For TV gaming, a controller app will scan a QR code displayed on the Netflix app on the TV to connect to the game. On PCs and Macs, games will be played using a keyboard and mouse.

During the limited beta testing, Netflix aims to improve its game-streaming technology and the user experience. The company is focused on making games more accessible to its members around the world. Netflix Vice President of Games, Mike Verdu, expressed excitement about bringing joy to members through games and looks forward to receiving feedback from beta testers.

While Netflix is expanding its presence in the gaming industry, Verdu clarified that the company does not see itself as a competitor to PlayStation or Xbox. Instead, Netflix aims to provide a natural way to play games wherever users are located.

Netflix has a total of 40 games scheduled for release this year, with 16 being developed in-house and 70 more in development with partners. Since entering the gaming market in November 2021, Netflix has already released 70 titles for mobile.

Post navigation