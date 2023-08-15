Netflix Begins Beta Testing Game Streaming for TVs

Netflix has taken a step towards game streaming by announcing a limited beta test for game streaming direct to TVs. The company’s gaming boss, Mike Verdu, revealed that the beta test is currently available to a small number of members in Canada and the U.K. The test allows users to play two games on their TVs, with support for playing on PCs via browsers coming in the following weeks.

Rather than relying on Bluetooth controllers, Netflix’s cloud gaming service currently uses a smartphone controller app that features a simple, virtual stick-and-button layout. The app includes an A button surrounded by smaller B, X, and Y buttons, similar to the layout of Nintendo’s GameCube controller. On PCs, mouse-and-keyboard control will be supported.

The games available in the beta test are Oxenfree, a narrative adventure game from Night School Studio that Netflix acquired in 2021, and a gem-mining arcade game called Molehew’s Mining Adventure. The latter is not part of Netflix’s existing catalog of games that can be played on smartphones as part of a subscription.

Netflix aims to make games accessible and playable on every device where members enjoy its content, including TVs, computers, and mobile devices. According to Verdu, the beta test aims to improve the game streaming technology and controller, and Netflix considers itself to be in the early stages of its gaming journey.

Unlike Google’s Stadia, which faced challenges and was eventually shut down, Netflix is cautiously entering the competitive gaming market. Cloud gaming has faced technological and adoption barriers, and rival services like Xbox Cloud Gaming and Nvidia’s GeForce Now have seen slow uptake. Netflix also faces the challenge of transitioning its mobile-focused game catalog to TV screens, which may require a shift towards titles that have existing PC versions.

However, Netflix is committed to its gaming ambitions, with 16 in-house games in development. This includes a AAA multiplatform game and original IP led by Joseph Staten, a veteran from Bungie and co-creator of Halo and Destiny.