Google Nest Software Issues Continue to Frustrate Users

Two years ago, Google introduced new hardware and software for its Nest brand, hoping to address previous issues. However, users are still experiencing software problems with Nest cameras and doorbells. While the video quality and hardware have improved, the software remains a major concern. The Google Home app, in particular, has been criticized for being cluttered and difficult to navigate. Despite some improvements, there are still lingering issues that need to be addressed.

One common bug that persists is the “this video isn’t available yet” error. Users frequently encounter this error when trying to view a notification quickly after it arrives. This can be extremely frustrating, especially for security camera or doorbell users who rely on these devices to interact with others near their homes. Another recurring problem is the inability to load historical recordings, resulting in gaps in recording history. Even though users pay for storage, the recordings are often inaccessible.

Google has made efforts to address these issues, and some improvements have been noticed. For example, a recent patch was released to fix a problem where Nest Hub owners couldn’t access their doorbell camera feed. However, there is still work to be done.

Another missing feature that users are frustrated with is the ability to create clips from footage. This was supported in the old Nest app but is currently unavailable in the new Nest Cams. Users can only save clips that Google deems available for download, typically those with detected motion or people. This limitation prevents users from saving footage where nothing was detected, which can be problematic in certain situations.

The new Google Home app has resolved several problems with Nest Cameras but still lacks crucial features. Users are losing faith in Google’s commitment to addressing these issues. The software is in need of further improvement to provide a seamless experience for Nest users.