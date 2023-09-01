Treachery in Beatdown City: Ultra Remix DLC Unveiled, Coming to Switch

Nuchallenger has announced the release of new DLC for the NES-inspired brawler, Treachery in Beatdown City, three years after the game’s initial launch. The DLC, called Treachery in Beatdown City: Ultra Remix, was revealed during The MIX Next Online Fall Showcase 2023 and will be available on Switch starting from 13th September.

The Ultra Remix update is packed with new features, including expanded storylines, additional levels, new attacks and defense options, more enemies to battle, and fresh music. The reveal trailer showcases the charming hand-drawn animation and classic NES-style visuals that players can expect from the DLC.

According to the trailer, players who already own Treachery in Beatdown City will receive the Ultra Remix DLC for free when it launches later this month. It is worth noting that this offer may only apply to the Steam version of the game.

The DLC itself, as described on its Steam page, promises an extensive upgrade to the game. Players can look forward to facing new enemies, such as aggressive musical performers, terrible tourists, abusive cops, washed-up wrestlers, and ninja dragon terrorists. Additionally, a variety of new attacks, defense options, maps, and weapons, including steel chairs and nunchucks, have been added to enhance the gameplay experience. The DLC also features new music tracks composed by Inverse Phase.

Treachery in Beatdown City: Ultra Remix will be released on the Nintendo Switch on 13th September. Are you excited to return to Beatdown City and take on the new challenges? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

