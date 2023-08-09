The Nerf Pro Stryfe X: Nerf’s First Half-Length Dart Blaster

When Nerf declared “it’s Nerf or nothin’!” in 1993, it was clear that Nerf was the go-to brand for foam blasters. However, in recent years, the Nerfing community has seen a rise in homemade blasters that use more powerful and accurate half-length darts. Nerf has finally decided to join the trend with the release of the Nerf Pro Stryfe X, their first-ever half-length dart blaster.

The Nerf Pro Stryfe X is essentially a modified version of the popular Nerf Stryfe blaster. It features an extended grip, a short dart magazine, a trigger lock, and hobby-grade rails. The blaster comes with oversized 180 motors for speed, concave flywheels made of glass-infused nylon for consistency, and a higher-crush cage for a better grip on darts. It also includes a full-size microswitch for faster trigger response and an 11.1V 1,000mAh LiPo battery with a USB-C charge port for rapid play.

This blaster is capable of firing darts at more than twice the velocity of standard Nerf blasters. The flywheels spin at over 30,000rpm, propelling darts at well over 150 feet per second. The blaster is compatible with magazines and darts from other brands, particularly the Talon magazine, which has become a community standard. The Nerf Pro Stryfe X comes with a 15-round magazine, but other Talon-spec magazines, such as Worker Talons and Out of Darts’ Tachi, also work well with the blaster.

It’s worth noting that Nerf’s first attempt at half-length darts features a larger head compared to competitors’ darts. Instead of using miniature tips, Nerf has cut down their Accustrike long darts with their hefty flat-head tips. This design choice allows for faster dart speeds but may impact durability.

The Nerf Pro Stryfe X is available for pre-order on Amazon for $120 and will be released on October 15th. It’s an exciting addition to the Nerf lineup, offering the performance and compatibility that the Nerfing community has been seeking.