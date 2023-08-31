Neowiz Partners with Eiken for Bonobono Mobile Game Development

South Korean game developer Neowiz has recently announced a collaboration with Japanese anime studio Eiken for the development of a mobile game based on the popular TV animation “Bonobono.” The game, tentatively named “What Are You Doing Today, Bonobono?”, aims to capture the heartwarming world of the animation and provide players with a cheerful and lovely gaming experience.

Bonobono, a TV animation based on Mikio Igarashi’s manga, has been entertaining audiences since 1986 and has sold over 9.5 million copies. The series follows the everyday lives of forest animal friends, including the adventurous sea otter Bonobono, the raccoon Araiguma, and the chipmunk Shimarisu. Neowiz, in collaboration with its Japanese subsidiary GameOn, will handle game development while GameOn takes charge of the service.

Through this partnership, Neowiz seeks to demonstrate its potential in the Japanese gaming market and expand its game portfolio through the use of intellectual property (IP) expansion. Although the schedule for the global release of the game is yet to be determined, it is expected to reach audiences worldwide.

Eiken, an anime studio established in 1969, is renowned for its works such as “Sazae-san,” “Tetsujin 28-go Gao!,” and “Cooking Papa,” in addition to “Bonobono.” The collaboration between Neowiz and Eiken promises to bring together their expertise in game development and animation to create an immersive and enjoyable gaming experience.

(Source: Hankyung, definitions: intellectual property – a legal term that refers to creations of the mind, such as inventions, literary and artistic works, and symbols or names used in commerce)