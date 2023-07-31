It’s been almost two months since the release of Street Fighter 6, and the upcoming Evo 2023 tournament is just around the corner. This event will provide players from around the world the opportunity to assess the current state of the game’s meta.

To prepare for Evo, Saishunkan|Nemo has unveiled a pre-Evo tier list for Street Fighter 6. It will be intriguing to see if there are any notable changes after the tournament.

According to Nemo, eight characters have been placed in the S tier. This suggests that Ken, Juri, Marisa, Guile, JP, Cammy, Luke, and Dee Jay are currently the strongest contenders and have a high chance of triumphing at Evo this year.

Other characters like Chun-Li, Blanka, Dhalsim, and Manon are considered strong as well, but players who opt for these fighters will likely have to put in more effort compared to those who choose characters from the S tier. Consequently, these four characters have been positioned in the A tier group.

Rashid and Zangief find themselves at the bottom of the tier list, indicating that their strength is still uncertain. It is understandable that Rashid is placed in this category as he was recently introduced as a DLC fighter. However, it is worth noting that Nemo currently remains unsure about Zangief’s position.

To view Nemo’s pre-Evo 2023 tier list for Street Fighter 6, refer to the attached image.

[Note: The images and video link have been removed as per the request.]