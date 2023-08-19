JP’s Overdrive Amnesia: A Unique Special Move in Street Fighter

JP’s Overdrive Amnesia is a special move in the Street Fighter series that stands out for its uniqueness. It is a counter type move that can be triggered against various attacks, including normals, specials, supers, and even grabs.

When faced with the opponent’s pressure, a player must be cautious if they suspect that JP is going to use Overdrive Amnesia as a reversal option. Unlike other counters in the Street Fighter series, many players consider JP’s Overdrive Amnesia to be one of the better options for reversing the momentum in Street Fighter 6.

A recent clip from a stream by Saishunkan|Nemo showcased a funny sequence of events during a mirror match between Nemo and another highly ranked JP player. In the corner and with low health, the opponent managed to successfully use Overdrive Amnesia to escape getting hit by JP’s standing kick.

However, despite triggering Overdrive Amnesia, the opponent found themselves still within range for a throw, resulting in Nemo being able to retaliate using his own Overdrive Amnesia. It is worth noting that Overdrive Amnesia can also be triggered against throw attempts.

One interesting aspect of Overdrive Amnesia is that it creates two projectiles that attack the opponent upon activation. Normally, projectiles do not trigger Overdrive Amnesia, but in this case, the throw attempt was the cause of the move being triggered.

The clip does not clearly show what negated the opponent’s projectiles, but Nemo ultimately secured the win. You can watch the clip to see the entire sequence of events.

JP’s Overdrive Amnesia is a move that adds a unique twist to the Street Fighter series, offering players a powerful reversal option against various types of attacks.