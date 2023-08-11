Baldur’s Gate 3 Player Stats Revealed: Popular Races, Classes, and More

Larian Studios, the developer of Baldur’s Gate 3, recently shared some interesting player statistics about the game. Baldur’s Gate 3 is an expansive RPG with over 10,000 unique endings and 174 hours worth of cutscenes. The stats include information about race and class breakdowns, total hours played, and even how many times players have interacted with the in-game dog. Let’s take a closer look at these numbers.

According to Larian, the most popular race among players is the half-elf, often referred to as the “spicy human,” and the most popular class is the paladin. It is worth noting that players have spent an astonishing total of 88 years in the character creator, indicating a meticulous approach to character customization.

It is also interesting to see that while players have the option to play as custom characters or pre-made origin characters, 93% of players chose to create their own characters. However, among the origin characters, Gale was surprisingly the most popular choice.

The statistics also reveal that Lae’zel, an origin character, was the least chosen character and was even misspelled by the developer in the data. Despite her initial unlikable attitude, some players found her character growth appealing. On the other hand, the character Astarion, known for his free-loving ways, has apparently rejected 100,000 players.

In terms of choices made, 65% of players chose to save the Druid’s Grove, which is considered a “good” option by Larian. It is worth mentioning that players who saved the grove might have missed out on a reward if they had already obtained it through other means.

Among the more curious stats, it was revealed that 815,000 non-playable characters were pushed into chasms, which averages to one for every player on Steam during the game’s peak.

One particularly alarming statistic is that 368 players managed to finish the entire game within a 3-day launch weekend. While details about their strategies were not provided, it can be assumed that they skipped some fights and had luck on their side when it came to stealth and persuasion checks.

For the rest of the players, it will likely be a long journey to see the end of Baldur’s Gate 3. Despite this, many players have expressed their love for the game and have no intention of reaching the end anytime soon.