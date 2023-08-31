CityLife

CD Projekt Confirms Over 250 Developers Working on Next Mainline Witcher Game

ByMampho Brescia

Aug 31, 2023
CD Projekt, the renowned video game company, has revealed that over 250 developers are currently working on the next mainline Witcher game, codenamed Polaris. This information was shared during the company’s quarterly financial results update.

While CD Projekt’s largest development team is currently working on the upcoming Phantom Liberty expansion for Cyberpunk 2077, CEO Adam Kiciński stated that a significant portion of the team will be transferred to the Polaris project after the expansion’s release. Kiciński also mentioned that the Phantom Liberty team, focused on the pre-release phase, consisted of 300 people at the end of July.

The Witcher game, which will start a new saga for the franchise, was first announced in March 2022. It will be built using Epic Games’ Unreal Engine, departing from CD Projekt’s proprietary Red Engine used in previous Witcher games and Cyberpunk 2077. The game entered pre-production in May last year, and CD Projekt has confirmed that it will mark the beginning of a new Witcher trilogy.

The company is aiming to release all three games within a six-year period following the launch of the first game. However, specific release dates have not been announced for the Witcher titles beyond the initial announcement.

During the earnings call, CD Projekt also stated that Cyberpunk 2077 will not receive any additional expansions after Phantom Liberty, though the company remains committed to supporting the game with updates and improvements.

