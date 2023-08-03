Google’s Nearby Share: Easily Share Folders Between Android and Windows Devices

Google’s Nearby Share feature allows for seamless file sharing between Android devices and other devices, and now with Windows support available, it has become even more convenient. However, there is a lesser-known feature that goes unnoticed – the ability to share entire folders.

Traditionally, Nearby Share allows users to send individual files by selecting the file and choosing the target device. It also supports sharing multiple files at once through compatible apps. But what many users may not realize is that you can also send entire folders from an Android device to other devices.

This feature was introduced when Nearby Share launched its beta app on Windows in March of this year. Although it went under the radar, it resurfaced recently after Mishaal Rahman highlighted the feature on Twitter.

To share folders between Android and Windows devices, you can use the Files by Google app on Android. However, when using Samsung’s files app, the folder structure may not be preserved, and all contents are simply sent as separate files.

When sharing a folder from an Android device to another Android device, the Nearby Share prompt may only show that multiple files are being transferred. However, when viewed in the Files by Google app, the folder name is shown, indicating that the files are stored within that folder.

The most useful aspect of this feature is that it also works with Windows devices. When you share a folder with a Windows machine, it appears in File Explorer as a folder. Similarly, you can share a folder from Windows to an Android device, and the process remains the same.

In conclusion, Google’s Nearby Share is not only limited to file sharing but also allows for sharing complete folders between Android and Windows devices. This feature, though often overlooked, can significantly enhance the efficiency of transferring multiple files or organizing content on different devices.