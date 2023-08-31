Thailand Plans to Launch National Streaming Platform for Digital TV Channels

The National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC) in Thailand is working on creating a web-based “national streaming platform” that will connect all real-time streaming programs of existing digital TV channels. The platform is expected to be operational by 2025 as part of the NBTC’s online migration scheme, in response to the increasing number of online content viewers.

The primary purpose of the platform is to consolidate all streaming content of digital TV channels and measure viewership ratings. This will benefit digital TV operators by providing a centralized tool to monitor their programs’ performance and attract advertisers. The platform will involve all related parties, including digital TV operators, TV-on-demand services, and advertising businesses.

Existing content streaming on platforms operated by digital TV operators will not be affected by the new initiative. However, all operators will be required to connect their streaming programs with the new platform to reflect their real business activities accurately.

The development of the platform prototype will begin in 2023 and is expected to be completed by June 2024. The platform is then projected to commence operations in 2025. The NBTC has been consulting with various stakeholders, such as the Association of Digital Television Broadcasting (Thailand), Advertising Association of Thailand, and smart TV producers, to develop the appropriate features for the platform.

The digital TV business ecosystem in Thailand has faced significant challenges due to changing consumer behavior, the popularity of streaming content via social platforms, and the rise of over-the-top platforms. TV channels have seen declining advertising spending and concerns about accurate viewing figures. In addition, technical challenges arise from frequency allocation for broadcasting and the adoption of technologies like 4K high-definition and 5G wireless broadband.

The current spectrum range used by digital TV channels will likely be affected by the full adoption of 4K technology in the future. It is possible that there will be a limited number of digital TV channels remaining after 2029, and they may transition to high-definition and 4K platforms.

This move towards a national streaming platform aims to secure the digital TV sector’s future and provide a consistent and reliable platform for viewers in Thailand. While digital platforms have become increasingly popular, many people, especially in rural areas, still rely on traditional TV channels for information and entertainment.

Sources:

– NBTC Commissioner Pirongrong Ramasoota

– Association of Digital Television Broadcasting (Thailand)

– Advertising Association of Thailand