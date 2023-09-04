NBC5 In Depth: Bridging the Digital Divide in Rural Vermont with High-Speed Internet

The NBC5 In Depth report focuses on the efforts of Fidium Fiber to bring high-speed internet access to rural communities in Vermont. The report highlights how the COVID-19 pandemic exposed the digital divide between urban and rural areas, and the progress being made to address it.

The Southern Vermont Communication Union District (CUD) is a partnership between 14 towns in southwestern Vermont that aims to provide broadband access to all rural areas. This district is the first in the state to achieve universal coverage, thanks to a strategic partnership with Consolidated Communications.

The cost of this initiative is around $28 million, with $9 million provided by the Vermont Community Broadband Board. The remaining funding comes from private investment by Consolidated Communications.

The installation of fiber optic lines has brought gigabit-speed internet to towns like Dorset, benefiting both businesses and residents. For example, one family in Dorset relies on the internet for their Maple syrup and beef sales, as well as for phone communication, since they have no cell phone service in the area.

The establishment of the CUD and the availability of high-speed internet represents a significant milestone for these communities. It promotes economic development and digital equity, bringing long-lasting benefits to the region.

The report emphasizes the necessity of government funding and partnerships with private internet providers to bridge the digital divide in rural areas. Without initiatives like the CUD and federal funding, many rural households would continue to lack internet connectivity.

Overall, the report highlights the progress being made in Vermont to ensure that every address, even in remote areas, has access to high-speed internet. It emphasizes the positive impact this connectivity can have on communities in terms of economic growth and digital inclusion.

Sources:

– NBC5 In Depth: High speed internet and the race for digital equity in rural Vermont