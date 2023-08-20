Windows 11 Insider Builds Bring New Features and Native Support for Archive File Formats

Microsoft released two Windows 11 Insider builds to the Beta Channel this week. Build 22631.2199 introduces new features, while Build 22621.2199 has them turned off by default. The most significant update is the addition of native support for various archive file formats, including .RAR.

This marks the debut of native .RAR support in the Beta Channel, with plans to roll out the functionality to general users later this year. WinRAR, the popular application for .RAR files, shared a meme to celebrate Microsoft’s decision to support the format. Native .RAR support is currently undergoing testing on Windows 11.

Aside from archive file format support, the latest Beta Channel Insider build also enhances the cast experience and includes several other improvements. These updates are detailed in a blog post by Microsoft.

Build 22631.2199 introduces native support for reading additional archive file formats using the libarchive open-source project. Some of the supported formats include .tar, .tar.gz, .tar.bz2, .tar.zst, .tar.xz, .tgz, .tbz2, .tzst, .txz, .rar, and .7z.

In terms of changes and improvements, files without rich thumbnail previews will no longer display a blank preview area. This is part of the ongoing work for rich thumbnail previews for cloud files on the Start menu. The taskbar now includes the option to enable “never combined” mode, allowing users to adjust the way taskbar buttons are displayed. Additionally, there are enhancements to the Narrator feature, the ability to navigate headings more easily in scan mode, and improvements to the Settings menu.

These Insider builds offer a sneak peek into the new features and improvements coming to Windows 11. Native support for the .RAR format is a significant addition that will benefit users who frequently work with compressed files.