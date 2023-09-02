New and Improved X1 Traktor Controller Released by Native Instruments

Native Instruments has recently announced the launch of their updated X1 Traktor controller, the X1 MK3. This new version of the controller boasts a range of enhancements and features that aim to provide DJs with a more intuitive and user-friendly experience.

One of the notable upgrades in the X1 MK3 is its redesigned layout, which incorporates five OLED screens and an increased number of tactile controls. These enhancements enable DJs to have better visibility and control over their tracks. Additionally, the lights on the controller can be customized to indicate various functions such as track playing, looping, or nearing its end.

To further enhance usability, the X1 MK3 now features tactile dots across the controller surface and larger buttons. These design improvements allow DJs to interact with the controller more effortlessly, even in low-light environments. The buttons can also be grouped and color-coordinated, making it easier to identify different functions. Additionally, the X1 MK3 offers a new Mixer Mode that enables seamless switching between controlling effects and main levels.

The X1 MK3 comes bundled with Traktor Pro 3, which introduces new features like time-stretching, an improved limiter, and an expanded FX bank. Native Instruments has incorporated user feedback into the redesign process, aiming to minimize the need for DJs to constantly rely on a laptop screen, thus allowing them to focus more on manipulating and creating music.

Native Instruments has set the release date for the X1 MK3 on September 20th, with a price tag of $299 / €299.

Sources:

– Native Instruments: [insert source URL here]

– RA News: [insert source URL here]