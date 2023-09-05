Upcoming Nationwide Test of Emergency Alert System in the U.S.

On Wednesday, October 4, the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) will be conducting a nationwide test of their Emergency Alert System (EAS) and Wireless Emergency Alerts (WEA) in the U.S. The purpose of this test is to ensure that these alert systems are fully functional and capable of warning citizens in the event of a national emergency.

This will be the second nationwide test for cell phones and the seventh for televisions and radios. The WEA drill will arrive on cell phones within 30 minutes of the designated time and will display the message: “This is a test of the National Wireless Emergency Alert System. No action is needed.” The EAS test for televisions and radios will last about a minute and will also broadcast a similar message.

It is important to periodically test the nationwide alert system to ensure that it is working as designed. However, it is worth noting that most emergency events occur locally and are therefore handled by local and state authorities. Therefore, there are few situations in which the entire country will need to receive a nationwide notification.

The U.S. has been sending emergency alerts to cell phones for over a decade, and occasional tests are necessary to maintain the functionality of the system. The United Kingdom carried out a similar test in April for its cell phone users.

It is important to mention that if any extreme weather event or emergency situation occurs at the time of the test on October 4, the test will be postponed and rescheduled for Wednesday, October 11.

