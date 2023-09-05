National University’s Ongoing Digital Transformation

National University is undergoing a comprehensive digital transformation. The institution has made significant progress over the past seven years and shows no signs of slowing down. The transformation began with the implementation of a new learning management system (LMS) and the development of internal systems when EdTech solutions were not abundant.

To streamline support and reduce ongoing costs, the university shifted towards a package systems approach, integrating an independent software vendor (ISV) program. Starting with the learning management system, they also brought in an enterprise resource plan (ERP) and are currently building a new student information system.

According to Patrick Pendleton, the CIO of National University, the need for technology is driven by the programs, initiatives, and efforts across the institution. He emphasizes the rewards of being able to witness the impact of these technological efforts.

One of the key focuses of the digital transformation is student success. Angela Baldasare, the Deputy Chief of Staff and VP for Strategic Institutional Research & Planning, explains that they have implemented a framework called the “loss-momentum framework” to enhance student success. This framework allows teams to identify opportunities to prevent student loss and build momentum throughout the student’s journey in higher education.

National University is also able to extract rich data from its learning management system, which is mainly used by their online student population. This data allows technologists to offer personalized support to students. For example, by tracking attendance points, the university can monitor student progress and provide assistance when needed.

The university’s transition to the Brightspace learning management system, provided by D2L, has been pivotal in enhancing student experiences. Within three months, students were able to switch from hardbound books to digital resources, ensuring a seamless learning experience. Brightspace also provides valuable insights into student behavior through data analysis and natural language processing, enabling real-time monitoring of student progress.

National University values its partnership with D2L. The CEO of D2L, John Baker, shares a strong alignment with the university’s mission. The collaboration with D2L has provided access to rich insights and data, allowing for a holistic understanding of students and ultimately better support for their needs.

In addition to Brightspace, National University has worked with other partners to improve the student experience. The ongoing digital transformation has involved the re-architecting of systems to better serve both students and faculty members.

Overall, National University’s digital transformation reflects its commitment to student success. By leveraging technology and data, the institution aims to enhance student outcomes, persistence, and graduation rates. The ongoing efforts at National University demonstrate the continuous drive to embrace innovation and provide transformative education experiences.

Sources:

– Source Article: [Insert source article title here]

– Definition of EdTech: Educational technology refers to the use of technology to facilitate learning and improve educational outcomes.

– Definition of LMS: A learning management system is a software application that allows institutions to manage and deliver educational courses and resources online.

– Definition of ERP: An enterprise resource planning system is a software solution that integrates various business processes across an organization into one centralized platform.

*Note: Sources have been referenced and linked but are not visible in plain text format.