NASCAR Arcade Rush Launching on PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, Xbox One, Switch, and PC on September 15

NASCAR Arcade Rush, an arcade racing game, is set to be released for PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, Xbox One, Switch, and PC via Steam on September 15. The game is developed by Team6 Game Studios and published by GameMill Entertainment.

NASCAR Arcade Rush aims to provide players with a thrilling and high-speed racing experience, offering exciting twists on NASCAR’s iconic tracks. Expect gravity-defying jumps, hair-raising turns, and nitro boosts to add to the heart-pumping action. Players can customize their cars and drivers, choosing from a wide array of options such as paint schemes, rims, spoilers, and visual effects.

The game features different modes to cater to various preferences. These include the Career NASCAR Cup Series, Quick Race, and Time Attack for single-player gaming. For those who prefer multiplayer, there is both local head-to-head play and online multiplayer with up to 12 players.

NASCAR Arcade Rush will take players to famous NASCAR tracks such as Talladega Superspeedway, Daytona International Speedway, Darlington Raceway, Martinsville Speedway, Homestead-Miami Speedway, and more. These tracks have been reimagined to provide a fresh and exhilarating gameplay experience.

With its release on multiple platforms, NASCAR Arcade Rush aims to capture the excitement of NASCAR racing in a new and innovative way. Racing enthusiasts can look forward to intense arcade-style races and competitive multiplayer action. Get ready to put the pedal to the metal and experience NASCAR like never before.