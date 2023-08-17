NASCAR Arcade Rush brings arcade-inspired racing to Nintendo Switch

Publisher GameMill Entertainment has announced that NASCAR Arcade Rush will be coming to Nintendo Switch on September 15th. The game offers a mix of realistic racing and party-oriented gameplay, similar to Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. While the courses feature wacky designs and there are speed boosts and jumps, you won’t find any power-ups like banana peels in this game. Each car is fully customizable, allowing players to personalize their rides. The game offers several single-player modes, including Cup Series, Quick Race, and Time Attack, as well as online multiplayer with up to 12 players. However, local multiplayer is not available on the Switch version.

NASCAR Arcade Rush features real-world NASCAR tracks with unique twists, such as Talladega Superspeedway, Daytona International Speedway, and Darlington Raceway. Players can choose from a wide range of vehicles spanning 75 years of stock car racing history. Customization options include paint schemes, rims, spoilers, visual effects, suits, helmets, and more, offering thousands of combinations to discover.

The game is available for pre-order at $49.99, with a digital ‘Project-X Bundle’ priced at $59.99. The bundle includes additional content like a hovercraft car model, new paint schemes, fresh drivers’ suits, and sponsorship options.

Let us know in the comments if you’ll be picking up NASCAR Arcade Rush for an exciting arcade racing experience on your Nintendo Switch.