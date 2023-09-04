What to Look for in the September Sky: A Guide from NASA

As September begins, NASA offers its monthly update on what celestial events to watch out for in the sky. This month, there are several exciting sights to behold, including the return of Venus to the morning sky. Known for its bright appearance, Venus can be easily spotted as a “bright beacon” in the eastern sky before sunrise throughout the month. Its thick clouds reflect sunlight, making it the brightest planet in our solar system.

In addition to Venus, two other planets, Saturn and Jupiter, will also be visible in the evening sky. Saturn will appear as a fainter light in the southeast after sunset, while Jupiter, much brighter, will rise a few hours later. Saturn will set before sunrise, but Jupiter can still be observed until the sun appears.

To aid in spotting these planets and other celestial features, NASA recommends using astronomy apps, which can provide helpful guidance and information.

The end of September brings the final supermoon of the year. A supermoon occurs when the moon is closest to the Earth in its orbit. This full moon, known as the Harvest Moon, is the one closest to the September equinox. Traditionally, this moon provided farmers with extra moonlight to gather their crops before the first frost. The Harvest Moon will offer bright moonlight for a few days after sunset.

Another phenomenon to watch for this month is the “zodiacal light.” This faint light appears as a triangular or cone-shaped pillar stretching upward from the horizon. It is caused by sunlight reflecting off an interplanetary dust cloud that fills the inner solar system. To observe the zodiacal light, look to the east in the hour before morning twilight begins in the Northern Hemisphere, or to the west in the hour following twilight in the Southern Hemisphere.

With these skywatching tips from NASA, astronomy enthusiasts and stargazers will have plenty to look forward to in September.

Definitions:

– Venus: The second planet from the Sun in our solar system and the brightest natural object in the night sky after the Moon.

– Saturn: The sixth planet from the Sun and the second-largest planet in the solar system, known for its distinctive rings.

– Jupiter: The largest planet in our solar system, known for its bright appearance and numerous moons.

– Supermoon: A full moon that occurs when the Moon is at or near its closest point to Earth in its elliptical orbit.

– Harvest Moon: The full moon closest to the September equinox, traditionally associated with the harvest season.

– Zodiacal light: A faint glow caused by sunlight reflecting off interplanetary dust in the inner solar system.

