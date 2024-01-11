Course Correction: NASA’s Mars Helicopter Faces Navigation Challenge on Red Planet

NASA’s Mars helicopter, Ingenuity, recently encountered a hurdle during its 71st flight on the red planet. The navigation system of the helicopter struggled to navigate through the “relatively featureless terrain,” which primarily consisted of sand ripples devoid of rocks, according to a social media post by NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL).

During the flight, instead of the anticipated distance of over 1,175 feet (358 meters), Ingenuity only traveled 233 feet (71 meters), roughly a third of the planned route, before safely landing. The flight duration was also significantly shorter than expected, lasting 35 seconds instead of the intended 125 seconds. Although Ingenuity achieved the targeted altitude of 39.4 feet (12 meters) and a speed of 15.7 mph (7 meters per second), its navigation system became disoriented due to the absence of identifiable landmarks in the area.

The JPL team will now focus on enhancing Ingenuity’s onboard navigation system to better handle such featureless terrain in the future. Despite this setback, the helicopter managed to stay close to its designated flight path and landed safely.

This is not the first time Ingenuity has faced challenges since its arrival on Mars. In a previous incident, a software issue prior to its fourth flight in 2021 prevented the helicopter’s rotors from spinning until a fix was sent from the team on Earth.

Ingenuity, as the only aircraft to have achieved powered and controlled flight on another planet, has surpassed expectations. It has covered a total distance of 11 miles (nearly 18 km) and spent a cumulative time of 128.3 minutes in the air, according to JPL’s data. Its record-breaking flight speed stands at 22.4 mph (10 meters per second), and it reached a record altitude of 78.8 feet (24 meters).

Initially intended as a technology demonstration, Ingenuity has proven to be a valuable asset in NASA’s exploration endeavors. It has provided crucial imagery of Mars’ terrain, aiding mission planners in selecting optimal routes for the Perseverance rover as it investigates the Jezero Crater for possible signs of ancient microbial life.

