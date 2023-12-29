NASA’s Innovative Technologies Headed to the Moon

Summary: NASA is preparing to send two groundbreaking technologies to the Moon as part of its Commercial Lunar Payload Services (CLPS) initiative. The Navigation Doppler Lidar (NDL) and the Stereo Cameras for Lunar Plume-Surface Studies (SCALPSS) will provide crucial data for navigation and understanding the interaction between lunar landers and the Moon’s surface.

Navigating with Precision: NASA’s Langley Research Center has developed the Navigation Doppler Lidar (NDL), a laser-based sensor that offers precise vector velocity and altitude measurements of space vehicles. The NDL will launch aboard Astrobotics’ Peregrine 1 lander, on a United Launch Alliance Vulcan Centaur rocket from Kennedy Space Center. Expected to touch down on the lunar surface in late February, the Peregrine 1 lander will rely on the NDL for accurate navigation and a precise landing.

Paving the Way for Future Payloads: Intuitive Machines’ Nova-C lunar lander will also carry the NDL as a backup to its primary navigation systems. This redundancy ensures mission success and demonstrates the value of the NDL technology in lunar exploration.

Understanding Lunar Landing Dynamics: Another critical technology headed to the Moon is the Stereo Cameras for Lunar Plume-Surface Studies (SCALPSS). This array of small cameras placed around a lunar lander will capture images of the interaction between the lander’s engine plume and the Moon’s surface. By studying these images, researchers can better predict the effects of landing larger, heavier payloads in proximity to each other, not only on the Moon but also in future destinations like Mars.

Joint Launch: SCALPSS 1.0, along with the NDL, is scheduled for launch from Kennedy Space Center aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket in February 2024. This coordinated effort showcases NASA’s commitment to advancing knowledge and technology for space exploration.

FAQ:

Q: What is the purpose of the Navigation Doppler Lidar (NDL)?

A: The NDL provides precise navigation data, including vector velocity and altitude, for space vehicles during lunar missions.

Q: How will the Stereo Cameras for Lunar Plume-Surface Studies (SCALPSS) be used?

A: SCALPSS will capture images of the interaction between a lunar lander’s engine plume and the Moon’s surface. This data will help researchers understand the dynamics of lunar landings and improve future payload designs.

Q: When and where will the technologies be launched?

A: The NDL will be launched from Kennedy Space Center in Florida aboard Astrobotics’ Peregrine 1 lander. SCALPSS will be launched alongside the NDL on Intuitive Machines’ Nova-C lunar lander. Both launches are scheduled for February 2024 from Kennedy Space Center on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket.

Sources: NASA.gov, astrobotic.com, intuitivemachines.com