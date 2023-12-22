NASA’s Deep Space Network Celebrates 60 Years of Revolutionary Communication

NASA’s Deep Space Network (DSN) is turning 60 years old on December 24th, marking six decades of groundbreaking communication with spacecraft at or beyond the Moon. Over the years, the DSN has played a vital role in facilitating critical communications and navigation services for more than 40 missions. As NASA plans to increase the number of missions it supports, the agency is modernizing and expanding the DSN’s infrastructure.

According to Philip Baldwin, the acting director of the network services division for NASA’s Space Communications and Navigation program, the DSN serves as the “heart of NASA” by ensuring the flow of data between Earth and space. To meet the growing demands of robotic and human missions, including the upcoming Artemis missions to the Moon, the DSN is entering its next phase of modernization.

NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory manages the DSN, which allows missions to track, send commands to, and receive scientific data from spacecraft in distant locations. The network consists of 14 antennas divided among three complexes in Goldstone, California; Canberra, Australia; and Madrid, Spain. The DSN schedulers work closely with the team to secure network support for critical operations and have implemented a protocol called “Follow the Sun” to maximize coverage.

The network enhancements include adding and upgrading dishes and developing new technologies. One of these technologies is laser or optical communications, which could improve the amount of data transmitted. NASA has successfully tested laser communications from Earth orbit to the Moon, and the Deep Space Optical Communications (DSOC) technology demonstration onboard the Psyche mission aims to transmit high-bandwidth data from as far away as Mars.

The DSN and NASA have a long history of embracing new technologies, with the network’s roots tracing back to JPL’s reception of telemetry from Explorer 1, the first successful U.S. satellite, in 1958. The DSN’s groundbreaking work in deep space communication has supported hundreds of missions and driven numerous discoveries about our planet and the universe. With its dedicated workforce and ongoing innovation, the DSN will continue to be a driving force in space exploration and scientific advancement for the next 60 years and beyond.

For more information about the Deep Space Network, please visit: [https://www.nasa.gov/communicating-with-missions/dsn/](https://www.nasa.gov/communicating-with-missions/dsn/)