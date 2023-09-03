TransAstra Wins Contract to Clean Space Debris in Collaboration with NASA

NASA has awarded TransAstra, a US-based space logistics startup, an exclusive contract worth $850,000 to develop a specialized inflatable bag that will capture and transport space debris back to Earth. The aim is to tackle the growing problem of space junk that is causing collisions in the Earth’s lower orbit. TransAstra’s inflatable bag will be attached to a small spacecraft ferry, allowing for efficient cleanup in different sections of the Earth’s orbit.

The concept of capturing space debris using bags was initially developed by NASA for its Asteroid Redirect Mission, and TransAstra built upon this technology for its proposal. The bags come in various shapes and sizes and can capture a range of debris, from defunct satellites to large rocket bodies. The inflatable struts of the bag will close upon successful capture, creating an airtight seal.

One of the challenges in capturing space debris is the constant movement and spinning of the debris. TransAstra’s CEO, Joel Sercel, explained that the capture bag will need to match the spinning speed of the debris to successfully grab it. The bag will then perform a precision maneuver to open, enclose the debris, and close the bag. The process of going into space, capturing the debris, and returning to Earth is fuel-intensive, so the inflatable bag aims to capture as much junk as possible during its journeys.

While the project is still in the experimental stage, the collaboration between NASA and TransAstra has the potential to address the pressing issue of space debris. The effectiveness of the inflatable bags in cleaning up man-made debris in space remains to be seen.