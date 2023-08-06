CityLife

NASA Plans to Launch Ad-Free Streaming Platform, NASA+

Aug 6, 2023
NASA is set to launch a new online streaming platform called NASA+ by the end of 2023. The platform, which will be available on iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, and the web, aims to provide a must-have outlet for space enthusiasts. NASA+ will offer live event coverage, special panels, exclusive interviews, and original video series.

Marc Etkind, associate administrator at NASA, expressed excitement about the new streaming platform, stating that it will allow users to access space content on demand in a user-friendly manner. He explained that NASA wants to transform its digital presence to better share the stories of space exploration and innovation with the public.

In preparation for the launch of NASA+, the space agency is revamping its websites and official app. The goal is to improve the user experience by creating a unified, world-class web experience. Jeff Seaton, chief information officer at NASA’s headquarters, highlighted the importance of making the agency’s information more accessible and secure.

While awaiting the launch of NASA+, space fans can explore the beta version of NASA’s new flagship website. The updated websites and app will provide enhanced access to information about NASA missions, climate data, research, discoveries, and more.

NASA promises to provide updates and details about future content, bonus features, and special events leading up to the official debut of NASA+. The platform aims to offer a no-cost, ad-free alternative to the plethora of streaming services already available online. It seeks to inspire and educate users about space exploration and the benefits it brings to humanity.

By Vicky Stavropoulou

