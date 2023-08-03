NASA to Launch Its Own Streaming Service, NASA+

NASA is set to release its own streaming service, NASA+, later this summer. The platform will provide viewers with access to original video series, live coverage of missions, and exciting insights into the secrets of the universe.

The goal of NASA+ is to transform NASA’s digital presence and allow the agency to better communicate the stories of its exploration and innovation. Marc Etkind, NASA headquarters associate administrator for communications, explains that the streaming service will put space at users’ fingertips, providing a convenient way to explore the unknown.

Unlike other streaming services, NASA+ will be completely free of charge, making it easily accessible to a wide audience. Users can expect to find NASA’s existing collection of original video content, as well as a selection of new series and live streams.

NASA+ will be available on various platforms, including desktop browsers, media players like Apple TV, Fire TV, and Roku, as well as Android, iOS, and tablet devices. In addition to the streaming service, NASA will also update its website and enhance its smartphone app.

The agency is currently engaged in unraveling the mysteries of the universe through powerful observatories like the James Webb Space Telescope and robotic explorers like the Perseverance rover. However, NASA’s focus in the coming decades will increasingly shift towards human exploration. The ambitious Artemis program aims to return astronauts to the Moon and eventually send humans to Mars.

With the launch of NASA+, viewers will have the opportunity to witness NASA’s groundbreaking missions and discoveries firsthand. Stay tuned for more rockets, more science, and more space as NASA’s streaming service takes off.