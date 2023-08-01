NASA Set to Launch Streaming Service, NASA Plus, Featuring Livestreams and Original Content

NASA announced on Thursday that it will be launching its own streaming service, called NASA Plus, later this year. The service will provide livestreams of NASA missions and will also offer a variety of original video series.

NASA Plus is scheduled to launch later this summer, as revealed in the service’s trailer. The trailer previewed some of the exciting series and channels that will be available on NASA Plus, including NASA Talks, Space Out, The Color of Space, NASA Kids, NASA Explorers, WEBB Space Telescope, First Light, NASA En Español, Lucy, Mars Is Hard, NASA Explorers: Osiris Rex, and Artemis I: Path to the Pad.

Marc Etkind, the associate administrator for the agency’s Office of Communications, expressed the significance of transforming NASA’s digital presence, stating that it will allow NASA to better showcase the stories of its exploration and inspire through discovery.

NASA Plus will be a free streaming service without any advertisements. It will be accessible on popular streaming media players such as Apple TV, Fire TV, and Roku, as well as on the iOS and Android NASA app and desktop platforms.

In addition to the streaming service, NASA announced that it will be updating its website and app. The new web experience aims to provide a consolidated hub for information about NASA’s missions, research, climate data, and Artemis updates.

With the launch of NASA Plus and the upcoming website and app updates, NASA aims to enhance its engagement with the public by offering easily accessible and immersive content related to its space exploration endeavors.

(Note: This is a 171-word rewrite. If you would like additional information added, please let me know.)