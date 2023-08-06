NASA to Launch Ad-Free Streaming Service, NASA+

NASA recently announced its plans to revamp its flagship and science websites, upgrade its app, and introduce a new streaming service called NASA+. This ad-free streaming platform will offer users access to live event coverage, exclusive interviews, special panels, and original content related to space exploration.

By transforming its digital presence, NASA aims to improve its ability to share stories of exploration and innovation in air and space, inspiring and benefiting humanity in the process. The agency plans to release NASA+ by the end of the year, making it available on various platforms including iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, and Fire TV.

In a minute-long teaser trailer released on July 27, NASA highlighted the groundbreaking nature of NASA+ and emphasized that it is the beginning of a new era for pioneers, stars, sailors, thinkers, and adventurers. The trailer has already garnered 125,000 views.

This exciting announcement from NASA comes shortly after a study utilizing data from the Mars Perseverance rover discovered evidence of organic molecules in a Mars crater. This finding raises the possibility of life on the planet and has sparked further curiosity about the potential presence of building blocks of life on Mars.

While the study’s author, Joseph Razzell Hollis, acknowledges the need for further analysis to confirm the nature of these molecules and their indication of past life, NASA remains intrigued by the potential implications of these findings. The ongoing exploration and study of Mars continue to push the boundaries of our understanding of the universe and our place within it.

Through the introduction of NASA+ and its various digital upgrades, NASA aims to bring the wonders of space to the public in an engaging and accessible way. This new era of digital platforms will further inspire the next generation of explorers and foster a deeper appreciation for the mysteries of the universe.