NASA Invites Media to Learn about Cutting-Edge Technologies

NASA is hosting an event at the Langley Research Center in Virginia to discuss two groundbreaking technologies currently in development. The Navigation Doppler Lidar (NDL) and Stereo Cameras for Lunar Plume-Surface Studies (SCALPSS) will be the focus of this informative session.

The event, scheduled for January 4, 2024, offers an opportunity for media participants to engage with researchers and learn about the latest advancements in space technology. Beginning at 9:30 am, the discussion will shed light on the significance and potential impact of these technologies.

Notably, both NDL and SCALPSS will soon be deployed to the Moon as part of NASA’s Commercial Lunar Payload Services (CLPS) initiative. These technologies will be transported on separate flights and are expected to revolutionize lunar exploration.

For media professionals interested in attending the event, please contact Joe Atkinson at [email protected] no later than noon on January 3, 2024.

As for the launch dates, NDL is set to depart from Kennedy Space Center in Florida on January 8, 2024. It will be transported aboard the Astrobotics’ Peregrine 1 lander, carried by a United Launch Alliance Vulcan Centaur rocket. While NDL is not considered a CLPS payload, it is a crucial system provided to Astrobotics by NASA for this mission.

On the other hand, NDL and SCALPSS 1.0 are scheduled for launch in February from Kennedy Space Center in Florida. These technologies will be aboard the Intuitive Machines Nova-C lander, which will be propelled by a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket. Unlike the earlier launch, this time both NDL and SCALPSS 1.0 are classified as NASA CLPS payloads on the Intuitive Machines Nova-C lander.

This event presents an exciting opportunity for media representatives to explore cutting-edge space technologies that will shape the future of lunar exploration and scientific research. Don’t miss this chance to learn from the experts and witness the next chapter of space exploration unfold.

Summary:

NASA is inviting media participants to an event at the Langley Research Center in Virginia to discuss the Navigation Doppler Lidar (NDL) and Stereo Cameras for Lunar Plume-Surface Studies (SCALPSS). Both technologies will be launched on separate flights as part of NASA’s CLPS initiative, revolutionizing lunar exploration. Interested media professionals can attend the event on January 4, 2024, by contacting Joe Atkinson at [email protected]

FAQ:

Q: What technologies will be discussed at the NASA event?

A: The event will focus on the Navigation Doppler Lidar (NDL) and Stereo Cameras for Lunar Plume-Surface Studies (SCALPSS).

Q: What is the purpose of the event?

A: The event aims to inform media participants about the advancements and potential impact of these technologies in space exploration.

Q: When are the launch dates for NDL and SCALPSS?

A: NDL is scheduled to launch on January 8, 2024, while the launch for NDL and SCALPSS 1.0 is set for February.

Q: Are both NDL and SCALPSS considered CLPS payloads?

A: While NDL is not considered a CLPS payload, NDL and SCALPSS 1.0 are classified as such for the upcoming launch.