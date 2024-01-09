NASA’s Artemis Lunar Program Faces Delays as Technology Completion Takes Priority

NASA’s flagship Artemis lunar program is experiencing a delay of about a year as the agency’s contractors focus on completing the necessary technology to ensure a successful return of U.S. astronauts to the moon’s surface. The schedule adjustment was announced by NASA Administrator Bill Nelson during a press briefing on Tuesday.

The upcoming Artemis 2 mission, which will be the first to carry a crew, is now targeted for a launch in September 2025. Following that, Artemis 3, which will send humans to the lunar south pole, is slated for September 2026. These dates represent a shift from the previous plans, as Artemis 2 was originally scheduled for November and Artemis 3 for December 2025.

The Artemis program is a series of missions that aim to achieve the historic feat of returning astronauts to the lunar surface for the first time since the Apollo era. It follows the successful uncrewed Artemis I mission, which took place in 2022.

The decision to delay the upcoming missions comes as no surprise, with previous reports suggesting that setbacks were likely due to challenges in the program’s infrastructure and key components. These obstacles include issues with infrastructure development and technology setbacks faced by companies such as Boeing, Northrop Grumman, Lockheed Martin, SpaceX, Blue Origin, Axiom Space, and Collins Aerospace.

The completion of crucial technology and equipment, including Lockheed’s Orion capsule and SpaceX’s Starship, has faced hurdles such as problematic batteries and difficulties with in-space refueling. These setbacks, coupled with budget overruns, have contributed to a significant delay in the Artemis program’s progress.

To date, NASA has invested over $42 billion since 2012 in the development and construction of the systems required for the Artemis program. The initial missions alone are projected to cost $4.2 billion per launch.

Despite the delays, NASA remains committed to the ambitious goal of returning humans to the moon and unlocking new scientific discoveries and innovative technologies that will pave the way for future space exploration.

