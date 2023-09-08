CityLife

Unveiling New Technologies and the Power of AI

NASA Admits Affordability Issues with SLS Program, Says GAO

ByGabriel Botha

Sep 8, 2023
NASA officials have openly acknowledged that the Space Launch System (SLS) program is unaffordable, according to a report by the US Government Accountability Office (GAO). The SLS is NASA’s most powerful rocket, with the first launch taking place in November 2022. The agency has invested billions of dollars in the development of subsequent missions, including crewed flights to the Moon.

The GAO has expressed concern over the ongoing costs of the Artemis program, which encompasses the SLS. While estimates and budget requests have been made for production and operation costs over a five-year period, the GAO found that these measures did not effectively track costs on a mission-by-mission basis. This lack of monitoring means that the estimates and budget requests are not accurate reflections of cost performance over time.

NASA has requested a significant budget of $11.2 billion for fiscal year 2024 to support the SLS program until fiscal year 2028, on top of the $11.8 billion already spent on development. However, senior NASA officials themselves acknowledge that the program is unsustainable at its current cost levels, surpassing the available funds for the planned Artemis missions.

To address these affordability issues, NASA is reviewing its acquisition strategies and working to stabilize the flight schedule. Uncertainty surrounding launch dates and locations contributes to difficulties in forecasting costs. Delays and cost overruns have been persistent challenges for the SLS program, and it appears that these issues will continue to pose challenges in the foreseeable future.

Source: US Government Accountability Office (GAO)

